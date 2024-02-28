120 patients need evacuation from Nasser Hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis: Ministry

Gaza, Feb 28 At least 120 patients needed to be evacuated from the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

In a statement sent to Xinhua news agency, the Ministry said on Tuesday, "We need to evacuate more than 120 patients from Nasser Medical Complex to other hospitals to receive medical care," citing the shutdown of various medical equipment due to Israeli strikes.

Nasser Hospital, the second-largest hospital in the strip, stopped operating after an Israeli military operation on February 14 following a week-long blockade, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday the end of its military operations at the hospital after arresting about 200 suspects in Hamas activities.

It also revealed that during the operation, unused medicines bearing the names of Israeli hostages were discovered.

