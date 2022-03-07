1,207 casualties recorded in Ukraine since beginning of Russia's armed attack: UN Human Rights

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Ukraine has recorded 1,207 civilian casualties, including 406 killed and 801 injured people, since Russia's military operation began in the Eastern European country.

As per OHCHR, the real figures are considerably higher as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

Meanwhile, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia began on Monday, informed the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The two countries will discuss political, humanitarian aspects and a military settlement during the third round of talks, Sputnik reported citing the head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

( With inputs from ANI )

