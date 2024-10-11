12th Arab Thought and Culture Forum convenes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Think Tank Alliance, in collaboration with AlAyam Media Centre from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, convened the 12th edition of the Arab Thought and Culture Forum in Abu Dhabi today.

Held under the theme "National Identity - Roles and Challenges," the forum featured prominent thought leaders and research institutions, engaging in discussions of significant national and cultural issues.

This event reflects the UAE's leadership's enduring commitment to fostering social cohesion and driving innovation, a core priority since the nation's inception.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, delivered the keynote address. He commended the collaborative efforts of the Arab Think Tank Alliance, the office of Dr Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, and Al-Ayam newspaper, in organising this significant event.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan said: "National identity is a vital national asset that must always be preserved and nurtured for its crucial role in safeguarding self-identity and shaping the collective consciousness of peoples."

He added that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan consistently underscores the idea that sustaining progress and success begins with a deep sense of pride in the national identity, which is rooted in enduring and authentic values. (ANI/WAM)

