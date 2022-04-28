132 die of measles in Republic of Congo

A total of 132 people have lost their lives due to contracting measles out of 6,259 cases recorded as of April 24 throughout the Republic of the Congo, Congolese Health Minister Gilbert Mokoki said Thursday.

According to the minister, the region of Pointe-Noire, the economic capital of the country, is the epicentre of the epidemic with 5,488 cases reported including 112 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

"Most of these deaths occurred among people admitted late to care centres," the Congolese health minister said.

The Health Ministry has implemented actions to raise awareness among the population of the presumptive signs of measles and early use of the health service, said the minister.

The Congolese government has taken measures to strengthen epidemiological surveillance and routine vaccination.

"The government is taking all necessary measures to respond to these health emergencies and urges the population to use the nearest health services in the face of any suspected case of measles," Mokoki said.Last April, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that several African countries could experience an outbreak of measles amid stalled vaccination against the viral disease due to disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

