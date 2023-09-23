14-ft alligator caught with human body in Florida

Tallahassee, Sep 23 A 14-foot alligator was caught carrying a human body down a canal near Clearwater in the US state of Florida, the media reported.

A witness, JaMarcus Bullard, who was on his way to a job interview, spotted the reptile with the body in its mouth in residential street in Largo, near Clearwater, New York Post reported.

Bullard told Spectrum Bay News 9 that he alerted authorities after which emergency personnel quickly pulled it from the water and shot it dead.

--IANS

