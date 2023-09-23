14-ft alligator caught with human body in Florida
By IANS | Published: September 23, 2023 01:53 PM2023-09-23T13:53:37+5:302023-09-23T13:55:08+5:30
Tallahassee, Sep 23 A 14-foot alligator was caught carrying a human body down a canal near Clearwater in the US state of Florida, the media reported.
A witness, JaMarcus Bullard, who was on his way to a job interview, spotted the reptile with the body in its mouth in residential street in Largo, near Clearwater, New York Post reported.
Bullard told Spectrum Bay News 9 that he alerted authorities after which emergency personnel quickly pulled it from the water and shot it dead.
--IANS
