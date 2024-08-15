"140 crore Indians concerned over safety of Hindus, minorities in Bangladesh": PM Modi in I-Day speech

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in his Independence Day address said that 140 crore Indians are concerned about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh adding that India will continue to "wish well" for the neighbouring country in its 'Vikas Yatra' as it thinks about the welfare of humankind.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi said that he hoped that the situation "gets back to normal at the earliest" after violent student-led protests against the Bangladesh government led to Shiekh Hasina tendering her resignation.

"As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest," PM Modi said.

"The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there - India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace," the Prime Minister said.

Further, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace and prosperity in the neighbouring countries, wishing well for Bangladesh's progress and humanity's welfare.

"We are committed to peace...In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its 'Vikas Yatra' because we think about the welfare of humankind," PM Modi said.

Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh for New Delhi on August 5 after stepping down as Prime Minister. An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in as the head of the interim government on August 8.

Meanwhile, today's speech marked the 11th consecutive Independence speech by Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of the country.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

