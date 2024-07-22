16 per cent of Israeli workers exposed to harmful chemicals

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 22 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Labour reported that abnormal results were discovered in occupational environmental tests: 42 per cent of the workers were exposed to harmful noise, 16 per cent of all the workers tested were found to be exposed to harmful chemical factors, above the permitted level of exposure.

From the beginning of 2024, over 2,100 monitoring reports and preliminary surveys, and over 22,000 results of occupational environmental tests for chemical factors and noise, were reported to the administration.

The tests were carried out in about 1,100 factories and reflect exposures of over 23 thousand workers.

All the reports were controlled, processed and analyzed by the administration laboratory. (ANI/TPS)

