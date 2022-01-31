17 injured in Balochistan grenade attack

Quetta, Jan 31 At least 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Balochistan's Dera Allahyar town, Dawn news reported.

The police said that unknown motorcyclists on Sunday hurled a hand-grenade near Subatpur Chowk, which exploded and injured 17 people, including the two traffic police constables.

Security officials rushed to the site after the blast and shifted the injured to a hospital.

According to hospital officials, at least four of the injured were in critical condition.

"We have shifted the critically injured people to Larkana," a senior police officer said, adding that the cops could be the target of the attack.

Police launched an investigation into the blast. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali condemned the incident and described it as an act of terrorism.

However, they emphasised that the elements trying to create chaos would never succeed in their nefarious designs and would soon be brought to justice.

They said the government would continue to fulfil its responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens.

