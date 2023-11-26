18 Thai nationals still in captivity in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI/TPS): Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that according to information it has received from Israel, 18 Thai nationals remain captive in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin released the names of the four Thai nationals who were freed on Saturday night. They are Natthaphon Onkaew, Khomkrit Chombua, Anucha Angkaew and Manee Jirachat.

The four were taken to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Centre in Be'er Yaakov. (ANI/TPS)

