18 Thai workers in Israel illegally arrested
By ANI | Updated: November 6, 2025 06:45 IST2025-11-06T06:44:00+5:302025-11-06T06:45:05+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): In an enforcement activity carried out today in a small town in the Sharon region by immigration officials, 18 workers from Thailand were detained who were staying in Israel with an invalid B/1 work visa.
The workers, who used foreign housing in the agricultural sector, were transferred to the unit's facility in order to hold a hearing and begin deportation proceedings. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor