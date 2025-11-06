18 Thai workers in Israel illegally arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): In an enforcement activity carried out today in a small town in the Sharon region by immigration officials, 18 workers from Thailand were detained who were staying in Israel with an invalid B/1 work visa.

The workers, who used foreign housing in the agricultural sector, were transferred to the unit's facility in order to hold a hearing and begin deportation proceedings. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor