18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

New Delhi, January 5 : The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is set to take place from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The event, a key initiative by the Indian government, will focus on the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat" and aims to celebrate and strengthen the bond between India and its overseas Indian community. This annual event serves as a platform to acknowledge the Indian diaspora's contributions to the country's growth and development.

First celebrated in 2003, PBD honours the role of overseas Indians in shaping India's progress, both socially and economically. The date of January 9th is significant as it marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India in 1915, after his time in South Africa, which was a turning point in India's freedom movement. Since then, PBD has grown into a biennial event, bringing together policy makers, diaspora experts, and stakeholders to engage in discussions about India's development and the diaspora's role in it.

A highlight of the event is the presentation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), which recognises individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions in fields such as social work, humanitarian efforts, and enhancing India's global standing. As of the 17th PBD Convention, 296 PBSA awards have been conferred, honouring the exceptional achievements of the Indian diaspora.

The convention also provides a unique opportunity for dialogue between the Indian government and its overseas citizens, allowing for discussions on policies affecting the diaspora, including visa regulations, investment opportunities, and community welfare. It further showcases India's potential as a hub for investment, innovation, and collaboration, encouraging overseas Indians to contribute to the nation's development.

The Indian diaspora, now over 35.4 million strong, remains one of the largest sources of remittances globally, with 19.5 million Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and 15.8 million Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The United States and the UAE are home to the largest groups of the Indian diaspora, with over 2 million PIOs in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million NRIs in the UAE. These overseas communities continue to play a pivotal role in India's economy, solidifying the importance of global Indian ties.

In recent years, PBD has been organised in partnership with state governments, helping to highlight the strengths of individual states and attract investment. The 15th PBD Convention, held in 2019 in Varanasi in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh, exemplified this approach, drawing international attention to the state's potential.

Following the pandemic, the 16th Convention was held virtually, and the 17th Convention, held in Indore in 2023, marked a return to in-person gatherings. The theme of the 17th Convention was "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal," and it attracted over 3,500 members of the diaspora.

