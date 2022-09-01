19-year-old man charged for random shooting that killed three in Detroit

A 19-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (local time) with murder in a series of random shootings over around two hours last weekend in Detroit that killed three people.

On Sunday, the accused Dontae Ramon Smith killed three people in a shooting spree that started around 4:30 am, Fox News reported citing police.

As per the media outlet, Wayne County Prosecutor has filed multiple felony charges against Dontae including murder, assault and animal cruelty for the random shootings last weekend.

"It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning ... this ... defendant reigned real terror on the citizens [of] northwest Detroit," prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement cited by Fox News.

"Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim," the prosecutor said while announcing charges.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that he is determined to ban assault weapons in America, amid the increasing gun violence in the country.

He went on to say he had helped ban assault weapons previously, referring to the 1994 ban he helped usher in while serving in the US Senate. Notably, Congress passed a 10-year ban on assault weapons in 1994.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor