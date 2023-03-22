2 dead, 6 injured as 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 22 : At least two people were killed and six injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre being the Hindu Kush region of Afghstan, on Tuesday jolted parts of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake rocked Afghstan and parts of India as well, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake's epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

As per a report from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority, two people died and six people were injured from incidents of roof, wall and house collapses while eight homes were partially damaged in the province.

Swat District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur, however, said that two people died in the district while 150 were injured, adding that they were moved to Saidu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan and other areas of the country, according to Radio Pakistan, PMD DG Mahr Sahibzad Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the National Disaster Management Authority and other institutions to be ready to deal with any emergency.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services said that major government hospitals will remain on high alert in Islamabad, adding that the alert was issued to the hospitals on Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel's direction, according to Dawn.

The minister also directed the administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and the Federal Government Polyclinic to ensure all necessary arrangements in this regard.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on Tuesday rocked Afghstan, and tremors were felt across various cities of Pakistan, according to Geo News.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

According to preliminary information shared by EMSC, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.8 struck 77km southeast of Faizabad in Afghstan.

Strong tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Kohat, and Swabi. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.

Frightened and anxious, people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba. In India also, people across the northern belt, straddling several states, felt strong tremors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor