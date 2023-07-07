2 dead as heat wave continues in north China

Beijing, July 7 North China's Hebei province on Friday renewed a red alert for high temperatures, the highest in the country's alert system, after two people died due to an ongoing heat wave.

The provincial weather station renewed the red alert at 11 a.m., forecasting peak temperatures ranging from 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in areas including the cities of Baoding and Langfang on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The highest temperatures may reach 40 to 43 degrees Celsius in some areas, according to the station.

Mai Wenming, a senior engineer at the provincial meteorological bureau, said the peak temperatures at nine national weather stations in Hebei have hit their record highs this year, with Pingshan county in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang seeing a peak temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday -- the highest so far this year in the province.

Qi Huijun, deputy director of the emergency department of Hebei General Hospital, said the hospital received nine patients suffering from heat stroke over the past month, with one of them dying in mid-June.

Another death related to heat stroke was reported in Shijiazhuang People's Hospital.

The patient, aged over 60, died despite days of medical efforts, said He Zhihong, director of the hospital's emergency department.

He advised the elderly and patients with chronic diseases to pay more attention to the weather forecast and high-temperature alert information and reduce their outdoor activities accordingly.

