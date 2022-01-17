2 Indians killed in Abu Dhabi explosions, confirms envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir

Two Indian nationals are among the three people killed and six injured in the explosions in Abu Dhabi on Monday, India's envoy to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir confirmed to ANI.

The two Indians and one Pakistani national were killed and at least six persons were injured as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE, according to the official state news agency WAM.

"Two Indian nationals are dead in the explosions and we are trying to ascertain their identities," envoy Sunjay Sudhir told ANI.

Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack that was suspected to have been carried out by drones, WAM said.

"UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC's storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission @IndembAbuDhabi is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details.," Indian mission in UAE tweeted.

Abu Dhabi police said that the explosion involving three oil tankers and a fire in the construction site of the emirate's new airport extension were potentially caused by drones.

"The fire provoked an explosion in three tanks for transporting fuel in the Misfah area near the fuel depots of the Emirati state-owned company ADNOC," the police said in a statement.

"Also, a small fire broke out in the construction area of the new airport of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. According to the preliminary version, this happened as a result of a drone hit," the police added.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree told the Almasirah broadcaster that the Yemeni rebel group will soon reveal details about "a special military operation that was carried out in the heart of the UAE".

The UAE has been part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. It intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition but scaled down its operations in 2019, according to WAM.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor