2 injured as blast rocks Kabul

By IANS | Published: February 5, 2023 06:00 AM 2023-02-05T06:00:03+5:30 2023-02-05T06:25:13+5:30

Kabul, Feb 5 Two civil were injured as a blast rocked Police District 2 of Afghan capital Kabul ...

2 injured as blast rocks Kabul | 2 injured as blast rocks Kabul

2 injured as blast rocks Kabul

Next

Kabul, Feb 5 Two civil were injured as a blast rocked Police District 2 of Afghan capital Kabul city, Kabul's police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"Two civil were injured after a sticky bomb struck a vehicle in Police District 2 on Saturday evening," Zadran told Xinhua news agency without providing more details.

Eyewitnesses who declined to give their names said that a blast rocked Pashtunistan Watt, a neighbourhood in Police District 2, at 6:20 p.m. local time, inflicting casualties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Khalid zadran Khalid zadran Xinhua