2 injured as blast rocks Kabul

Kabul, Feb 5 Two civil were injured as a blast rocked Police District 2 of Afghan capital Kabul city, Kabul's police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"Two civil were injured after a sticky bomb struck a vehicle in Police District 2 on Saturday evening," Zadran told Xinhua news agency without providing more details.

Eyewitnesses who declined to give their names said that a blast rocked Pashtunistan Watt, a neighbourhood in Police District 2, at 6:20 p.m. local time, inflicting casualties.

