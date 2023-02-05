2 injured as blast rocks Kabul
By IANS | Published: February 5, 2023 06:00 AM 2023-02-05T06:00:03+5:30 2023-02-05T06:25:13+5:30
Kabul, Feb 5 Two civil were injured as a blast rocked Police District 2 of Afghan capital Kabul city, Kabul's police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
"Two civil were injured after a sticky bomb struck a vehicle in Police District 2 on Saturday evening," Zadran told Xinhua news agency without providing more details.
Eyewitnesses who declined to give their names said that a blast rocked Pashtunistan Watt, a neighbourhood in Police District 2, at 6:20 p.m. local time, inflicting casualties.
