2 injured as bus swerves off road in northern Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): A bus swerved off the road in northern Israel near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel amid heavy rains.

Magen David Adom medics said about 40 people were on the bus, which landed in a ditch, but did not overturn.

Two passengers were evacuated with minor injuries. (ANI/TPS)

