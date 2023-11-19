2 injured as bus swerves off road in northern Israel
By ANI | Published: November 19, 2023 03:01 PM 2023-11-19T15:01:51+5:30 2023-11-19T15:05:11+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): A bus swerved off the road in northern Israel near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): A bus swerved off the road in northern Israel near Kibbutz Gan Shmuel amid heavy rains.
Magen David Adom medics said about 40 people were on the bus, which landed in a ditch, but did not overturn.
Two passengers were evacuated with minor injuries. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app