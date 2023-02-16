2 killed, 4 injured in Quetta-Peshawar train explosion

At least one person was killed and several left injured after a powerful bomb ripped through the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffer Express train on Thursday.Officials rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to a local hospital. According to the media report, the blast took place inside the washroom after the train left the Mian Channu station in Khanewal district of Punjab.

The security personnel cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the matter. A forensic team also rushed to the spot to collect evidence to establish the cause of the blast.No terror organization has taken responsibility for the blast, said sources.The explosion occurred inside the Jaffar Express when it was on its way to Rawalpindi from Quetta, they said.Confirming the injuries and casualties, Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali said the nature of the blast was yet to be determined, the Dawn newspaper reported. Multan Deputy Superintendent Hammad Hasan said a team from the counter-terrorism department has arrived at the spot and is collecting evidence.“As soon as we get some information, we will share it with the media,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.“The Railways has not released any official statement regarding the attack. Police investigations are also underway,” Hasan said.The train service on the route has been suspended.