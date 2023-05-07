2 killed, 7 injured in van crash in Pakistan

Islamabad, May 7 At least two people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday after a passenger van fell into a ditch in Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the rescue service reported.

The accident took place early Sunday morning in Kabal area of the district when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure, resulting in the casualties of the passengers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the deceased and the injured to the local hospitals, said the rescue service.

The victims included two women and an eight-year-old child, it added.

