2 killed, 8 missing as truck plunges into Egypt's Nile River

At least two people were killed and eight others are still missing in Egypt as a truck with 24 passengers plunged into the Nile River near the capital Cairo, the Egyptian public prosecution said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday evening in a village at Monshaat Al-Kanater district of Giza province. The passengers, including children, were onboard the truck on their way back from a farm where they were working, according to the statement.

The truck driver attempted to take the vehicle on an unlicensed ferry to the opposite bank of the river when the accident happened.

Rescue workers saved 14 passengers, and teams are still searching for those missing.

"The car driver and three workers of the unlicensed ferry have been arrested and the arrest of the ferry's owner is underway," the statement said. (/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

