2 killed in fire at oil shop in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 6 A fire at an oil shop killed at least two people in Zaranj, the capital of western Afghanistan's Nimroz province, local media reported.

The fire broke out at the oil shop located in front of the Nimroz customs gate, resulting in the deaths of two children, TOLOnews quoted local residents as saying on Friday.

Police have yet to comment on the incident, but customs authorities are trying to find the cause of the fire, reports Xinhua news agency.

