2 killed in roadside bomb blast in Yemen

Aden (Yemen), June 22 A roadside bomb blast has targeted a security commander of pro-government Yemeni forces in the southern province of Abyan, injuring the commander and resulting in the deaths of two of his bodyguards, a government official told the media.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Friday that the attack took place in the province's eastern Mudiyah district, an area known for its instability and persistent security challenges due to the presence of terrorist elements, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the security commander, Samir Muhlab, was reportedly conducting a routine patrol in the area when the improvised explosive device detonated and struck his vehicle.

The Yemeni official blamed al-Qaeda militants for orchestrating the attack, though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

This incident marks the latest in a series of violent attacks against pro-government forces and security officials in Yemen, a country that has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014.

The civil war, pitting the internationally recognised government against the Houthi group, and the ensuing power vacuum in Yemen, have allowed extremist groups, including al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, al-Qaeda's Yemeni faction, to flourish, posing a severe security threat within Yemen's borders and beyond.

--IANS

