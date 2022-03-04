2 killed, over 20 injured in blast outside mosque in Afghanistan's Paktia province

Two people were killed and over 20 others were injured after an explosion took place outside a mosque in Afghanistan's Paktia province, media report citing officials said on Friday.

"The incident occurred when worshippers were leaving Kharoti Mosque after Friday prayers in Dand-e-Patan district at around mid-day. The affected people were transported by the local villagers and security personnel to the district hospital," said Paktia Information Director Khaliqyar Ahmadzai as reported by Xinhua news Agency.

According to the media outlet, no group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

