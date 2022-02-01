2 Lakh aganwadis to be upgraded: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 Two lakh anganwadis will be equipped with audio and audio visual aids and upgraded to new generation "Saksham" Anganwadis, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, the Finance Minister said: "Saksham Anganwadis are a new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early child development."

She announced that two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the scheme.

She said that the Nari Shakti has been identified as the harbinger of the country's bright future and for women-led development during the Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long lead up to India@100.

This is the follow up of the Prime Minister's Independence Day address in which he had set-out the vision for India@100.

The Government has comprehensively revamped the Schemes of the Ministry of Women & Child Development. Accordingly, schemes like Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 were launched recently to provide integrated benefits to women and children.

Saksham Anganwadis are a new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early child development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor