2 more IDF soldiers killed in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Dec 17 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the deaths of two soldiers, bringing the toll since the start of the ground operations on October 27 to 121.

The deceased have been identified as Master Sergeant. (res.) Joseph Avner Doran, 26, from Jerusalem and Sergeant Major (res.) Shalev Zaltsman, 24, from Ramat Yishai.

Avner Doran was killed during fighting in the North Gaza Strip while fighting for the IDF's mobility unit in the Shayetet 13 commando force, Shalev Zaltsman was killed in southern Gaza while fighting with the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

The IDF troops have invaded the Gaza Strip on October 27 and has been fighting the Hamas terrorists in North and South Gaza.

