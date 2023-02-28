2 people critically injured in shooting near school in Germany
Berlin, Feb 28 Two people have been seriously injured following gunshots near a school in Bramsche in northwest Germany, according to the local police.
Police have arrested the suspected shooter, and there is no danger to the people. The school itself was also not affected, the police said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
