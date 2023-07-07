2 people killed in separate Caltrain crashes in US

Published: July 7, 2023

San Francisco, July 7 Two people were killed in separate Caltrain crashes in Mountain View and Palo Alto, San Francisco Bay Area of US' California state, according to Caltrain and police.

The first collision occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Caltrain, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Mountain View police.

At 12:10 p.m. on the same day, a southbound train fatally struck a person at East Meadow Drive in Palo Alto. Trains were temporarily operating on a single track and later resumed operations at limited speed restrictions, Caltrain said.

