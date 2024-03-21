2 soldiers killed, 15 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan

Islamabad, March 21 Two soldiers were killed and 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, official sources confirmed.

The incident happened in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province when some unknown militants opened fire at a convoy of security forces, Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources from the Counter Terrorism Department.

The firing was followed by the suicide attack in which the two soldiers including a military driver were killed, the sources added.

The area had been cordoned off for investigations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

