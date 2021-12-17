2 year-old dies after choking on piece of banana before bedtime

A shocking incident in the United Kingdom has shown that adverse effects can occur if parents do not pay attention towards their kids. A 2-year-old boy in Wales, United Kingdom has died after a piece of banana choked in his throat. The mother of a boy named Dial John James Gregg accidentally gave the baby a banana instead of a bottle of milk before going to bed. Later, when she came back to the boy, she noticed that the boy was having trouble breathing because of a banana piece stuck in his throat.

According to North Wales Live News, the case dates back to July. The boy's mother, Daniel Butterley, said she had given the boy a banana instead of a bottle of milk, and she went to her room. In just 30 seconds, she came back to the boy, but by then it was too late. The boy could not breathe because the banana was stuck in his throat. She immediately called 999 for help. John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said the woman's brother-in-law had also come to her aid when the incident happened. The boy was in great pain. "I tried hard to save him," she said.

"I will never forget that night in my life," she said. Meanwhile, doctors said the boy died of hypoxia cardiac arrest. Police recorded an accidental death in the case. At the same time, the police said that if it had not been for such negligence, the boy might have been alive today.