200-strong mob attacks ISKCON-affiliated temple in Dhaka, India in touch with Bangladeshi authorities

An ISKCON affiliated Radhakanta Jeev temple in the Wari area of Dhaka, Bangladesh was attacked on March 17, sources said on Friday.

Sources said around 150-200 people were involved in the violence at the ISKCON temple, in which three ISKCON members were injured. Some damage was caused to the property.

According to sources, the High Commission of India is in touch with Bangladeshi authorities. The cause of the trouble, according to the Bangladeshi authorities, is a longstanding dispute over the land on which the ISKCON temple exists.

Reportedly, a recent judgment in the dispute went in favour of one litigant, who then tried to unilaterally enforce his title by force.

Local authorities intervened thereafter and brought the situation under control. The injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College. Cases have been filed by both parties in the matter, and police are examining the same.

The High Commission of India remains in touch with the minority groups, law enforcement, and senior leaders.

This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh last October.

An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city was vandalised in October last year.

Earlier, communal tensions gripped the country following allegations that the Quran was dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

