"2020 elections totally rigged, this time we made it too big to rig...": Donald Trump

Washington, DC [US], January 21 : US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his long-standing allegation that the 2020 presidential elections were "totally rigged" and claimed that attempts for the same were made in 2024 too, but the mandate was "too big to rig".

Elaborating on his political journey, Trump addressed supporters during his signing room ceremony in Emancipation Hall at the US Capitol after the formal inauguration at Capitol Rotunda.

"This is a journey that started in 2015, probably 20 years before that...people used to ask me, 'you gonna run for president'. I always said 'no no no'. One day I said, 'Let's give it a shot'," Trump said.

He said that resolving the border issue has been his priority since 2016-16.

"In 2015-16, I talked about the border. And now I talked about the border, but this border is much worse...we fixed the border, it was totally fixed...in 2020...The 2020 election was totally rigged but that's okay...The only thing good about it was how bad they were. How incompetent they are. Historically this is a much bigger event," he added.

Speaking on his journey further, "We did much better in second time in 2020. We got millions more votes...no president has ever got that many more votes I got 9 million more than anybody ever got,...and they said we lost...because of that I said to Melania 'What do you think', she said 'you wanna do this again'. Had I thought we lost, I wouldn't do it again... but I know how well we did...and this time we made it too big to rig...they tried they tried."

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President.

After taking the oath, Trump declared that the "golden age" of America had begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

Speaking of the January 6 Capitol Riots, Trump said a "lot of action" will be taken for the "J6 hostages".

"I was going to talk about the J6 hostages but you'll be happy to know that it is the action and not the words that count and you will see a lot of action on them... They destroyed and deleted all of the information and all hearings, practically not a thing left, on Nancy Pelosi turning down the offer of 10000 soldiers..."

Vice President JD Vance also addressed the event and thanked people for their support and reiterated the campaign slogan of 'Make America Great Again'.

"I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this possible. We love you and it would not have been possible without you. We are going to make America great again for the next four years," he said.

