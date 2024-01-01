2023 deadliest year for Palestinians in occupied West Bank: UNRWA

New Delhi, Jan 1 United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Monday said that 2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“The year 2023 was the deadliest year on record for Palestinians in the West Bank,” UNRWA said in a bulletin.

It said that as of December 30, at least 307 Palestinians, including 79 children, have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem since October 7.

It said that at least 21,672 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, over 21, 000 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 56,451 Palestinians have been injured.

