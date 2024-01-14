21 gold miners killed in Tanzania mine collapse

Dar es Salaam, Jan 14 At least 21 miners were killed and several others were missing after a gold mine collapsed following a heavy downpour in northern Tanzania's Simiyu Region, said Yahaya Nawanda, regional commissioner of Simiyu Region.

Nawanda told Xinhua news agency over the phone on Saturday night that efforts to recover more bodies suspected to have been trapped in the collapsed mine in Bariadi District were being hampered by ongoing heavy rains.

"Rescue work has been stopped for some time because of the rains," the official said.

The mine collapsed at 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, burying the miners whose exact number has not been established.

He said most of the victims were young people between the ages of 25 and 35.

