21 illegal residents found working in food factory

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities arrested 21 illegal residents at a food factory in the center of the country.

Among those detained, 16 were men and 5 were women, who held various permits that did not match their place of work: 12 of them held a work license in the agricultural sector, three held a work license in nursing. (ANI/TPS)

