21 illegal residents found working in food factory
By ANI | Published: January 21, 2025 07:15 AM2025-01-21T07:15:30+5:302025-01-21T07:20:03+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities arrested 21 illegal residents at a food factory in the center of the country.
Among those detained, 16 were men and 5 were women, who held various permits that did not match their place of work: 12 of them held a work license in the agricultural sector, three held a work license in nursing. (ANI/TPS)
