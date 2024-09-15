21 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Gaza, Sep 15 At least 21 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, said Palestinian security and medical sources.

An Israeli warplane struck a residential house in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City with at least one missile, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

The raid killed 10 Palestinians, including three children and a woman, said Palestinian medical sources.

In addition, the Palestinian Civil Defence said in a press statement that at least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike near a school northwest of Gaza City, Xinhua news agency reported.

Six other people were killed in an Israeli shelling of a tent housing displaced people in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on these incidents.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,182, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.

In addition, Gaza-based health authorities announced in a press statement the death of Palestinian paramedic Hamdan Abu Anaba inside an Israeli prison after the Israeli army arrested him in December 2023.

Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua that Abu Anaba once worked at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis and was arrested at the Netzarim checkpoint in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

