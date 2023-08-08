22 Ukrainian POWs released from Russia

Kiev, Aug 8 Russian authorities have released 22 Ukrainian servicemen after they were held as prisoners of war, a top official in Kiev announced.

In a post on Telegram, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, said on Monday: "Today, 22 more Ukrainian soldiers were returned home from captivity. Among them are two officers, privates and non-commissioned officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor