22 Ukrainian POWs released from Russia
By IANS | Published: August 8, 2023 08:35 AM 2023-08-08T08:35:41+5:30 2023-08-08T08:40:06+5:30
Kiev, Aug 8 Russian authorities have released 22 Ukrainian servicemen after they were held as prisoners of war, ...
Kiev, Aug 8 Russian authorities have released 22 Ukrainian servicemen after they were held as prisoners of war, a top official in Kiev announced.
In a post on Telegram, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, said on Monday: "Today, 22 more Ukrainian soldiers were returned home from captivity. Among them are two officers, privates and non-commissioned officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
