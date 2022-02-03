229 professors left Afghanistan since Taliban takeover: Report

Kabul, Feb 3 Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, a total of 229 professors from the top three universities have left the country, a media report said on Thursday.

The professors were from the Kabul University, Herat University, and Balkh University, Khaama Press quoted the BBC report as saying.

Among the professors who have left, most of them held Masters or/and Ph.D. Degrees.

As per the findings of BBC, most of the professors were from Kabul University that amount to 112.

Most of the professors were from the faculty of literature of Kabul University accounted for 27.

Among them, the department of French had seven professors, all of who have left and now there is no professor in the department to teach.

The 229 professors do not include those who are on vacation abroad or those who left Afghanistan for treatment or studies purposes during the past six months.

