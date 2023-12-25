23 flights cancelled at Sydney Airport on Christmas Day

Sydney, Dec 25 At least 23 flights in and out of Australia's Sydney Airport were cancelled on Christmas Day following heavy rain and flash flooding a day prior, local media reported on Monday.

While Sydney Airport confirmed there were no operational issues at the airport on Monday, the disruptions were likely a knock-on effect from delays and cancellations on Christmas Eve caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms, local news website News.com.au said.

The cancellations on Monday included seven Virgin flights, six Qantas, and three Jetstar, as well as some operated by small regional airlines, the Australian news channel Sky News reported.

Virgin Australia confirmed the cancellations were due to the adverse weather in and around Sydney over the past 24 hours, the report said.

On Sunday, the New South Wales (NSW) State Emergency Service carried out 20 flood rescues across Sydney and responded to reports of 30 homes inundated in the city's southern suburb of Pagewood, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

