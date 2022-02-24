'2,320 students from Kerala in Ukraine': CM Vijayan writes to Jaishankar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his aid in ensuring the safety of 2,320 students from the state in Ukraine.Many of the students are staying back as they don't want a break in their studies, wrote the CM. He asked the Minister to intervene to ensure their safety.



Vladimir Putin had announced a war on Ukraine. He said the clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable". Putin even called on Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home". He said the special military action was "aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine". Meanwile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy said he unsuccessfully sought talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Zelenksy said a "major war in Europe" could be started by Russia soon. Volodymyr Zelenksy's statement comes even as Ukraine faces threats of the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian government closed airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 am because of the confrontation with Russia