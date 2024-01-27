23rd Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia's Biodiversity begins 5 February

Sharjah [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has completed its preparations for the 23rd edition of the Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia's Biodiversity, which will be held for the second consecutive year at Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid city.

The event is scheduled to kick off on 5th February, and continue until 8th February, with the participation of more than 100 experts and researchers specialised in the environmental and biodiversity field, representing many countries worldwide. They will highlight several current environmental topics through its enriching sessions.

Harnessing all ideas and visions, investing resources and efforts, and spreading and adopting the best environmental practices at the level of institutions and individuals.

In this context, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), said, "This Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia's Biodiversity reaffirms the goals and message of the EPAA in preserving the environment and the sustainability of its biodiversity, and its constant pursuit of harnessing all ideas and visions, investing resources and efforts, and spreading and adopt the best environmental practices at the level of institutions and individuals to achieve this goal.

Al Suwaidi indicated that the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah's success in holding the forum regularly every year embody its interest in translating the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, towards preserving the environment and its components and living beings within, in all their different types and varieties, and contributing to the development of environmental biological diversity.

The forum's organising committee has prepared several areas of environmental issues to be discussed by researchers and specialists throughout the days of the event, during both the morning and evening sessions.

The results of the research and studies they conducted will also be showcased. These include topics such as species prioritisation, rewilding and multi-species reintroductions, conservation genetics, and reviewing the achievements of the Sharjah Strandings Response Programme, with a main focus on veterinary sessions, among other important topics. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor