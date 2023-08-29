"24 mothers die each day of preventable maternal mortality in Afghanistan": WHO

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 : The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a clear warning about the situation as around 24 mothers lose their lives every day due to preventable maternal causes, The Khaama Press reported on Tuesday.

Khaama Press is an Afghan digital news agency.

Khaama Press reported that the lack of necessary health assistance for mothers is the main reason behind the tragic loss of their lives.

Taking to social media platform X, WHO informed, “Estimated 24 mothers die each day of preventable maternal mortality causes under the current funding.”

The organization added, “This number is projected to rise dramatically if the current funding shortage continues.”

This problem has been further exacerbated by a shortfall in funding, making it imperative to address these challenges promptly.

The recent warning has underscored the grave risks to millions of lives due to food insecurity and malnutrition, amplified by infectious diseases, ongoing outbreaks, and a harsh drought.

According to The Khaama Press, the report reveals a shocking increase in the demand for humanitarian assistance, soaring to 28.8 million people in 2023 from 18.4 million before the Taliban assumed power in August 2021.

Within the health sector, the report indicates that a surprising 14 million individuals (encompassing 7.5 million children and 3.1 million women) are now set aside for health aid.

However, the report highlights a concerning disparity, with only 8.4 million people receiving assistance during the initial half of 2023. This shortfall emphasizes the need for enhanced efforts to bridge the gap and provide vital health support to vulnerable people.

The WHO’s funding for 2022-2023 amounts to USD480 million, with USD355 million implemented or available. Yet, a funding gap of USD125 million remains to uphold essential health needs for the remainder of 2023.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that the situation of pregnant women in Afghanistan is concerning due to factors like economic challenges, poor nutrition, limited healthcare access, and heightened pressures.

The World Health Organization (WHO) report highlights Afghanistan as having Asia’s highest maternal mortality rate. Many of these deaths, stemming from preventable causes, underscore the significance of women’s access to healthcare centres. This access gap has contributed to Afghanistan’s alarming maternal mortality rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor