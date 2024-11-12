25 killed in Israeli bombings in Gaza

Gaza, Nov 12 At least 25 people were killed and more than 30 others injured due to intense Israeli bombings in a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, and a tent sheltering displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip.

At least five people were killed and several others injured on Monday evening during an Israeli bombardment targeting a tent sheltering displaced people west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a report by the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

In a separate attack, at least 20 Palestinians were killed and more than 30 others injured due to an Israeli bombing of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to Al-Awda Hospital in the camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

A statement from the hospital said that Israeli artillery had bombed water tanks, causing water outages in parts of the hospital, adding that its administration building also sustained damage from Israeli drone attacks.

It called on international organisations to protect healthcare facilities amid the ongoing killings of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has not commented on these incidents yet.

Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,603, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

--IANS

int/khz

