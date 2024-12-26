250 Sunken Ships Around Portugal May Hold Billions in Treasure, Claims Noted Archaeologist Alexander Monteiro

Renowned archaeologist Alexander Monteiro has claimed that around 250 ships sunk in the waters surrounding Portugal could hold treasures worth billions. Among these, one ship is believed to contain an astonishing 22 tons of gold and silver. Monteiro suggests that whoever discovers this treasure could potentially become the wealthiest person in the world.

Monteiro's research points to a Spanish galleon that sank in 1589 near the Troia Islands, south of Lisbon, specifically in the Senhora do Rosário marine region. He has compiled a specialized database identifying the locations of treasure-laden shipwrecks, including areas like Madeira, the Azores, and other parts of Portugal. These wrecks date back to the 16th century, with approximately 8,620 ships believed to have sunk in Portuguese waters over the years.

The challenge, however, lies in Portugal's inability to protect and preserve this underwater treasure. Archaeologists warn that treasure looters could plunder the riches without detection, emphasizing the urgent need to locate, secure, and retrieve the shipwrecks to protect their historical and monetary value.

Portugal, once a vast colonial empire spanning South America, Africa, and East India between the 15th and 17th centuries, left behind a legacy of lost treasures in its waters. Following the empire's decline, colonies like Brazil, Angola, and Mozambique gained independence, leaving the remnants of a rich maritime history beneath the seas.