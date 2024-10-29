"26th Amendment biggest attack on constitution," says Pak lawyer

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 : Lawyers' leader Hamid Khan said that bringing back the constitution to its actual shape has been the biggest issue in the Supreme Court Bar election, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A lawyer said that they considered the 26th Amendment the biggest attack on the constitution.

On a media question if the lawyers will accept the 26th Amendment, Hamid Khan told ARY News, "We consider the 26th Amendment the biggest attack on the constitution that has unsettled the judicial system."

The election of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) was underway on Tuesday, as per ARY News.

He said it is compulsory for the lawyers to launch a campaign against the 26th Amendment and with utmost effort remove it to give independence to the judiciary.

The polling for the elections of SCBA is underway to elect the central office bearers as well as Vice Presidents and executive members from provinces, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, over 4,000 voters will be casting their votes in the SCBA elections, among them the largest number of voters, 1,414 voters are from Lahore, 516 from Karachi and 372 from Peshawar, as per ARY News.

Earlier on October 16 while the ruling coalition of Pakistan was preparing to implement judicial reforms through a constitutional amendment, members of the legal community have voiced strong opposition, threatening a nationwide movement if the controversial package is passed, Dawn reported.

As per Dawn, the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention held at the city courts, faced disruptions early on as two politically-affiliated groups of lawyers began protesting against each other, despite the organizers' attempts to calm the situation.

Karachi Bar Association (KBA) Secretary General Ikhtiar Ali Channa urged speakers to avoid mentioning political parties or leaders, while sporadic slogans erupted from lawyers supporting their respective factions, according to Dawn.

