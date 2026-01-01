27 Indians duped by fake job offers rescued from Myanmar

New Delhi [India], January 10 : As many as 27 Indian nationals who were trafficked to Myanmar returned safely to India on Friday after being stranded in the country following false job offers abroad.

This came after Minister of Civil Aviation & Srikakulam MP, Ram Mohan Naidu, wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention for the rescue and repatriation of 27 Indian nationals stranded in Myanmar.

According to an official press release, the Indian nationals had been lured overseas on promises of employment and were later trafficked to the Myanmar border region, where they were subjected to coercion, physical abuse and forced cyber scam operations.

The matter was taken up through diplomatic channels, after which the Ministry of External Affairs, through the Embassy of India in Yangon, in coordination with the relevant authorities, made sustained efforts to secure their release and repatriation.

"The Ministry of External Affairs, through the Embassy of India in Yangon and in coordination with concerned authorities, undertook sustained efforts that led to the release of the affected Indians and their safe evacuation to New Delhi," the release said.

The rescued nationals arrived in New Delhi earlier today and are now proceeding onward to their respective native places to reunite with their families.

Those repatriated include Ramu Gunnugukelli, Sai Kumar Kanakavala, Ajay Dubba, Jagadesh Sahu, Brahmaji Alugolu, Bhuvanesh Gandaboina, Dinesh Gandaboina, Dhanunjaya Rao Guvvala, Chinu Deepak Moradabudi, Sri Harsha Allu, Jayakrishna Chatala, G. Rama Krishna, S.A. Nazma Begum, Arunendra Mathi, Mastan Gagguturi, Jeswanth Kumar Reddy, Chaitanya Kumar Reddy Bandi, Joy Vignan Salagala, Vijay Kumar Isukapati, Sai Nikesh Devara, Ramesh Pallebona, Rakesh Manti, Tejaswasi Tunga, Sri Murali, B. Chinna Mallaiah, M. Suma Lakshmi and J. Sekhar Babu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor