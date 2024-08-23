27 killed after bus with Indian pilgrims drives off Nepal highway, search operation ends

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 23 : The death toll has risen to 27 after a bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drove off a key highway and crashed on Friday in Nepal. An Indian tourist bus had veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River in Ainapahara of Tanahun District.

As per the Chief District Officer of Tanahun, Janardan Gautam, the death toll now stands at 27 with the completion of the search operation.

"Death toll now stands at 27 with the conclusion of search operation in the Marsyangdi River. A total of 43 passengers were on board the bus, 16 injured have been rescued and are now receiving treatment in various hospitals," Gautam confirmedover the phone.

The Indian number-plated tourist bus with the registration number UP 53 FT 7623 had veered off the road and fell into the river. Some of the injured have been airlifted to Kathmandu in a Nepal Army helicopter.

"Within a few hours of the incident, 14 people were confirmed dead. Later due to complications, another 13 succumbed taking the toll to 27. It is really unfortunate," Gautam said in the telephone conversation with ANI.

As per the official, the bodies of the deceased are now kept at Aabukhaireni Village Council with the identification of bodies underway. The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara when it met in an accident.

Authorities will now conduct the postmortem of the deceased and hand over the body to the next kin and family members. The postmortem will take place in Pokhara.

"The bodies will be sent to Pokhara for post-mortem and then handed over to the family. As they were part of about 90 membered tourist group in visit to Nepal, the identification process of the body is also being undertaken," Gautam, the Chief District Officer confirmed ANI.

As per Gautam, the ill-fated bus is one amongst the three buses that was carrying about 90 tourists and moving together towards Kathmandu after spending 2 days in Pokhara.

