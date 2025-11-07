270 Indians repatriated, more expected from Thailand after Myanmar cybercrime raid, says MEA

New Delhi [India], November 7 : A total of 270 Indian nationals were repatriated from Thailand after fleeing Myanmar following a military raid on cybercrime hubs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Speaking during a weekly press briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indians stranded in Thailand returned from Mae Sot on Thursday, with more expected to return in the coming days.

He explained that after a crackdown in certain camp centres in Myanmar, the individuals had illegally crossed into Thailand.

"270 Indian nationals returned yesterday from Thailand. They got back from Mae Sot in Thailand on two special aircraft. When there was a crackdown in Myanmar in some of those camp centres, they illegally came into Thailand, and the Thai authorities thereafter undertook certain processes that were required on their side. After that, once we verified the documents of all these people and made sure they were Indian nationals, they were flown to India yesterday," Jaiswal said.

The MEA Spokesperson further noted that some more Indian nationals remain in Thailand and will also be brought back shortly.

"I understand that there are some more Indian nationals who are there right now in Thailand, and they will also be coming back in a few days' time. I shall keep you updated on the number," he added.

Jaiswal's remark came in the wake of Indian nationals detained in Thailand after fleeing a military raid in October on a cybercrime hub in Myanmar.

According to the Bangkok Post, several Indian nationals crossed into Thailand following a raid by the Myanmar military on the KK Park compound, a site notorious for running international cyber scams. The military operation forced hundreds of foreign workers at the compound to flee across the border into the Thai town of Mae Sot.

Thai authorities stated that at least 1,700 people from 10 countries, including India, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, had entered Thailand after the raid, according to the Bangkok Post.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier this year, India had repatriated several citizens trapped in scam centres along the Thai-Myanmar border after coordinated regional crackdowns.

KK Park, located in Myanmar's Myawaddy region, is well known among global law enforcement agencies for running large-scale online fraud operations. Reports suggest the compound and nearby facilities are controlled by Chinese criminal syndicates and supported by local armed groups allied with Myanmar's military.

The MEA spokesperson also reiterated long-standing travel advisories warning Indians to avoid fraudulent job centres across the world.

"Over the years, several agencies of the Government of India have constantly put out this point and issued travel advisories to Indian nationals to stay away from these scam centres. The price that one has to pay is very high. People go there, they are met with violence, and there are all sorts of exploitation that happen," he said.

Jaiswal urged Indians to exercise caution and verify recruiters and agencies, whether domestic or foreign, before accepting employment offers.

"We once again urge all Indian nationals to stay away from such job offers and verify the people who offer these jobs, because it comes with a lot of risks," he warned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor