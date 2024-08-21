2nd International Buddhist Media Conclave to focus on mindful communication, sustainable development

New Delhi [India], August 21 : The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) are co-hosting the 2nd International Buddhist Media Conclave under the theme "Mindful Communication for Conflict Avoidance and Sustainable Development."

Scheduled for September 11, 2024, at VIF's main auditorium in New Delhi, this event follows the success of the inaugural edition held in August 2018.

The conclave aims to integrate Buddhist teachings into modern media practices to address global crises, enhance trust in media institutions, and foster ethical journalism.

It will bring together Buddhist journalists, media professionals, scholars, and practitioners from across Asia, building on the foundation laid by the first conclave.

In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, the conclave will explore how Buddhist principles such as mindfulness, compassion, and non-violence can be incorporated into digital and traditional media to promote peace, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

A joint press statement from the International Buddhist Confederation and Vivekananda International Foundation emphasized the event's focus on combating misinformation and promoting ethical communication, especially in the era of digital media and pervasive social platforms.

The conclave will feature sessions on the role of media in the 21st century, the application of mindful communication to avoid conflict, and the establishment of an Asian Buddhist Media Network.

The discussions will also explore how ancient Indian wisdom can inform sustainable development practices and enhance environmental awareness.

"One of the primary goals of the conclave is to strengthen connections among Buddhist media professionals and foster collaboration across the region. By promoting Buddhist values and creating impactful content, the event aims to influence public discourse globally, providing a framework for addressing complex global challenges in a thoughtful and compassionate manner," the statement said.

The conclave organizers emphasize the need for media to uphold the values of truth, integrity, and ethical conduct. By embedding the principles of Dharma and Dhamma into media practices, the conclave aspires to bridge the gap between new media and journalistic integrity, ensuring a more trustworthy and harmonious information landscape.

The 2nd International Buddhist Media Conclave is poised to have a lasting impact on how media professionals approach their work, encouraging a shift towards mindful communication that prioritizes the well-being of society and the planet.

