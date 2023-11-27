3 dead, 2 critically injured in Canada shooting

Ottawa, Nov 27 Three people were killed and two critically injured after a shooting in Winnipeg, the capital city of Manitoba in central Canada, local police said.

Winnipeg police arrived at the scene on Sunday and found five victims "with injuries consistent with being shot", Xinhua news agency quoted the local police as saying in a statement.

An adult male and female were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that three of the victims were taken to a hospital, and one of those victims later died while the other two remained in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, the statement said, and the homicide unit continues to investigate.

The victims' identities are still being confirmed and further details will be shared as the investigation evolves, it added.

Winnipeg Police’s 2022 Annual Statistical Report, released in May, showed violent crime rates in Manitoba’s capital last year reached the highest levels since 2009, including a record number of homicides – 53.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor