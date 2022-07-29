3 dead, 4 missing as flash floods hit Indonesia

Jakarta, July 29 Three people have died killed and four others were reported missing as flash floods struck Indonesia's province of Central Sulawesi, a disaster agency official said on Friday.

Heavy downpours triggered the flash floods that submerged all the houses in the Torue village of the Parigi Moutong district, the official told Xinhua news agency.

"After the impacted areas were checked, three people were killed and four others remained missing, while search and rescue office's personnel are looking for the missing people now," he added.

As the water submerged the houses by about one meter high, villagers took shelters in higher grounds, he said, adding that evacuation centres have been set up.

